Railways Arrested 3,189 Accused Over Violations In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Railways arrested 3,189 accused over violations in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Police claimed to have arrested a total of 3,189 accused due to their involvement in violations of rules and laws and also registered some 3,111 cases against them in eight Railways divisions during the year of 2022.

"Around 534 cases were registered in Peshawar Division, 502 in Rawalpindi, 994 in Lahore, 122 in Mughalpura workshops, 373 in Multan, 186 in Sukkur, 340 in Karachi and 60 in Quetta Division," official sources in the Ministry told APP.

Railways Police Help Desks had been established at all the major railway stations across the country, they said, adding that the performance of Railways Police was quite satisfactory during the year 2022.

The Railways Police has handed over 177 missing boys and 57 girls to their heirs, whereas, 242 boys, 134 girls and 22 women who had run away from home to their parents/siblings and the welfare organizations, they added.

The sources said the lost luggage worth about Rs10.76 million of 2,081 passengers were handed over to them. Besides, 8,979 passengers were also provided with other facilities like first aid, wheelchairs and stretchers.

Regarding the performance of Railways Police, they said that the Police were performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources and said in 2023, the performance of Railways Police would be further improved to the optimum level.

About the encroachment, they said around 950 cases were registered against those who occupied illegal encroachments on railways land and 990 accused were arrested in this regard.

They said that the land included 168.7 acres of commercial, 129.8 acres of agricultural and 19.18 acres of residential railway land. Similarly, 296 shops and 107 railway quarters were also vacated from illegal occupants.

