Railways Asks All DS To Accelerate Efforts For Retrieving Occupied Land
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Railways directed all the Divisional Superintendents (DS) to accelerate efforts for retrieving around 13,972 acres of land occupied illegally by private individuals and different government departments across the country.
“Around 5,809 acres were occupied in Punjab, 1,181 acres are under encroachment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,948 acres in Sindh and 1,034 acres land occupied in Balochistan,” an official in the Ministry told APP.
He said the category of land under illegal occupations included commercial, residential, agricultural, and various persons or departments.
Giving details of the land, the official said that around 769 acres were commercial in all the provinces, 3,309 residential, 5,512 acres agricultural and 4382 were under encroachment of various persons or departments.
The official said the department had also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land grabbers across the country to recoup its land from different individuals, groups, and even business organizations that were using it for residential, commercial and agriculture purposes for decades.
“The joint procedure orders have been issued to all Divisional Superintendents of Pakistan Railways to retrieve the railway land from encroachers,” the official added.
Accordingly, he said, "The anti-encroachment operations for retrieval of encroached Railway land all over the Railway network are being initiated by the concerned divisions, and notices are issued to encroachers under the Possession Ordinance 1965 for the vacation of Railway land/structure within 14 days."
The official said, "Pakistan Railway Police, District Administration, and law enforcement agencies are informed of necessary assistance in anti-encroachment operations."
To further control and restrict new encroachments, he said the responsibilities defined for Railway officers within Railway Station premises, Station Master concerned, within/around the colony premises, inspector of works, and Railway Police.
“The anti-encroachment schedules, on a three-month basis, are being prepared and sent to all concerned in line with the joint procedure order,” he said.
"The operation will be launched with the assistance of Railway Police and district administrations of the relevant provincial governments," he added.
The official said PR owned 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326-acre was in Punjab, 39,428-acre in Sindh, 28,228-acre in Balochistan, and 9,708-acre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration5 minutes ago
-
Director PDMA Punjab assures prompt action on rain emergencies, damaged buildings5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy observes Youm-e-Istehsal in Ottawa5 minutes ago
-
District Control Quality Control Board meets:15 minutes ago
-
Process of net-metering applications simplified15 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes farewell for two retired officials:25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh: FO25 minutes ago
-
Two held over corruption25 minutes ago
-
Fines imposed over adulteration:25 minutes ago
-
In contact with US authorities over Pakistani national allegedly involved in murder plot: FO35 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program55 minutes ago