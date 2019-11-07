UrduPoint.com
Railways Body Express Displeasure, Seeks Record Of Encroached Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:13 PM

Railways body express displeasure, seeks record of encroached property

Sub Committee of National Assembly on Railways expressing annoyance over lethargic attitude of the Railways authorities Thursday directed them to submit all record of its encroached property within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Sub Committee of National Assembly on Railways expressing annoyance over lethargic attitude of the Railways authorities Thursday directed them to submit all record of its encroached property within a week.

Convener of the Committee, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani chaired the meeting held here in Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Dr. Ramesh said that despite serving notice to the authorities eight days ago, officials appeared before the committee without preparation.

He said that railways officials let the land of the department encroached with intrigue, moreover their lawyers do not appear even before the courts to pursue the railway cases, he added.

People constructed buildings on the railways stations and no one there were to ask them, he said that legal proceedings should be initiated against involved officials in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Meanwhile, the Railways authorities informed the committee that out of 214 cases 57 decision was came in favor of the railways, moreover in recent operation in Shuhada Cot, many encroached buildings had been demolished and in last nine months Railways retrieved 57 acre land.

Expressing displeasure, Dr. Ramesh said that according to my knowledge no operation had been conducted there adding that I would initiate legal proceeding against liar.

However, on the assurance of the Inspector General of Police Railways that a departmental enquiry would be initiated against the involved persons and liars, Dr, Ramesh stopped legal proceedings.

