Railways Boost Security Measures For Trains Operating From Balochistan: Bilal Kayani
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, told the National Assembly on Friday that Pakistan Railways has increased security for trains in Balochistan after recent tragic incidents.
During the question hour, he explained that Pakistan Railways has the Railway Police, which includes 2,802 personnel. According to their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), two to four Railway Police officers are usually assigned to regular trains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.
Kayani said that earlier, 13 security personnel were deployed on each train in Balochistan—five from the Railway Police and eight from the Frontier Corps (FC). However, after the recent incidents, security has been further tightened. “Now, each train traveling to Balochistan will have 22 security personnel onboard—11 from the FC and 11 from the Railway Police,” he added.
He also spoke about improved security at Quetta Railway Station. “The fencing project there has been finalized, and security is being strengthened,” he said. New walk-through gates and scanners are being installed to replace old equipment and improve passenger screening.
Kayani mentioned that a bomb disposal squad is already in place, but its capabilities are being enhanced.
He also said that faulty communication systems are being upgraded to ensure smooth operations. Additionally, sniffer dogs are checking Balochistan-bound trains.
Talking about train accidents, the minister said the long-term solution is the completion of the ML-1 project. “This project is being actively pursued. Once completed, it will provide a safer, faster railway system with modern crossings, underpasses, and level crossings,” he said.
Kayani also shared that several railway projects are underway through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), including major track repairs and maintenance.
He said the ML-1 project, part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), should have started earlier. “Now, it’s our top priority at both the ministry and government levels,” he said.
The minister added that ML-1 will bring major improvements to Pakistan Railways. “It will reduce accidents, increase the number of trains, and make them faster. Once the project is complete, travel times are expected to drop by 40%, making train journeys safer, quicker, and more efficient for passengers,” Kayani concluded.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbasi directs to expand, modernize railway hospitals6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 51,300 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Kill6 minutes ago
-
Railways boost security measures for trains operating from Balochistan: Bilal Kayani6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch revolutionary Digital Youth Hub for employment & education opportunities26 minutes ago
-
23 netted over several violations36 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr36 minutes ago
-
Two held for kite flying and selling36 minutes ago
-
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO39 minutes ago
-
Agriculture department issues recommendations for better wheat care46 minutes ago
-
DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation56 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan56 minutes ago