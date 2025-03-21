Railways boost security measures for trains operating from Balochistan: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, told the National Assembly on Friday that Pakistan Railways has increased security for trains in Balochistan after recent tragic incidents.

During the question hour, he explained that Pakistan Railways has the Railway Police, which includes 2,802 personnel. According to their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), two to four Railway Police officers are usually assigned to regular trains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Kayani said that earlier, 13 security personnel were deployed on each train in Balochistan—five from the Railway Police and eight from the Frontier Corps (FC). However, after the recent incidents, security has been further tightened. “Now, each train traveling to Balochistan will have 22 security personnel onboard—11 from the FC and 11 from the Railway Police,” he added.

He also spoke about improved security at Quetta Railway Station. “The fencing project there has been finalized, and security is being strengthened,” he said. New walk-through gates and scanners are being installed to replace old equipment and improve passenger screening.

Kayani mentioned that a bomb disposal squad is already in place, but its capabilities are being enhanced.

He also said that faulty communication systems are being upgraded to ensure smooth operations. Additionally, sniffer dogs are checking Balochistan-bound trains.

Talking about train accidents, the minister said the long-term solution is the completion of the ML-1 project. “This project is being actively pursued. Once completed, it will provide a safer, faster railway system with modern crossings, underpasses, and level crossings,” he said.

Kayani also shared that several railway projects are underway through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), including major track repairs and maintenance.

He said the ML-1 project, part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), should have started earlier. “Now, it’s our top priority at both the ministry and government levels,” he said.

The minister added that ML-1 will bring major improvements to Pakistan Railways. “It will reduce accidents, increase the number of trains, and make them faster. Once the project is complete, travel times are expected to drop by 40%, making train journeys safer, quicker, and more efficient for passengers,” Kayani concluded.

