Railways building 3 level crossings in Makhdoompur

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Railways Multan division started building new level crossings at Makhdoompur area of Khanewal district to minimise the risk of accidents.

An official from Railways Multan division said on Tuesday that the level crossings were being built at Chak 13/8-R, another near Thana crossing and third near Makhdoompur railway station.

Gates were being installed at all these level crossings and would be manned by officials to open and close the gate for road traffic and it will minimise the risks of accidents to a greater extent, the official said.