Railways’ business plan will be implemented, SC told

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rashid and Asad Umar appear before the top court in Railways’ deficit case, and said that all the matters including business plan will be implemented as soon as possible.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has assured the top court that all matters including implementation of business plan will be materialized very soon.

A SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad was hearing the case. As proceedings commenced, the CJP while addressing Sheikh Rasheed said that everything was mentioned in the business plan except that when and how it will be implemented.

On it, Sheikh Rasheed who appeared before the top judge along with business plan assured the court that they are working on it and all the matters including business plan will be executed soon.

At this, the CJP thanked Sheikh Rasheed and observed that the work would facilitate the nation. The CJP remarked that all the issues of railways will be settled down if the department sells its five properties and also asked about the Main Line 1 and elevated train project.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also appeared before the Supreme Court in Railways’ deficit case.

During the proceedings, the CJP remarked that ML1 is a long story over which the minister replied tht the tender of this project is going to take place after 14 years.

Previously, the CJP expressed serious concerns over poor performance of railways, observing that it is the top corrupt institution of the country. The top judge snubbed Sheikh Rasheed over his failure to improve railways system.

“70 people had lost their lives in Taizgam inferno. What you have investigated until now? You should have better resigned from the post," he remarked.

Responding to the judge’s remarks, the minister blamed Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform of not cooperating with Railways despite repeated complaints over which, the court summoned Asad Umar in next hearing.

The CJP pointed out that the department has failed to install proper tracks and signals to ensure the safety of the passengers. World is developing its transportation system with bullet trains but we are still lacking advanced passenger and goods trains, he went on to say.