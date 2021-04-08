UrduPoint.com
Railways Can Play Key Role In Strengthening Economy: Azam Swati

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Railways can play key role in strengthening economy: Azam Swati

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that there was huge potential in Railways and the department could play a key role in strengthening the economy of the country.

"I want to remove the negative perception about PR", he said while chairing a meeting with the officers of Pakistan Railways Karachi Division at the Office of Divisional Superintendent Karachi, City Station.

Azam Khan Swati said that efforts were being made to make the Railways a paperless ministry.

He directed the PR officers to focus on increasing the revenue generation of the department.

Minister ordered outsourcing the freight wagons to private companies. "Every rolling stock should be handed over to private firms", he directed.

He instructed to bring each sick or out of order wagon back on track for which he assured the officers to provide all needed support.

No private company or firm be given any favors or concessions while outsourcing the freight wagons.

Azam Khan Swati said officers must ensure meeting the deadline given for the each task. He warned that salary of officer concerned would be deducted in case of failure to meet the deadline.

Talking about train accidents, the Railways Minister said that accidents never happen without any cause. He termed the negligence as cause for most of the accidents.

CEO PR Nisar Memon, Additional General Manager (AGM) Mechanical Salman Sadiq, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, Chief Engineer Open Line Arshad Salam Khatak and all divisional officers of Railways Karachi attended the meeting.

