Railways CEO happy at revenue surge, promises on-time salaries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch announced on Wednesday that concerted efforts of the railway employees had increased revenue to an impressive Rs 60 billion and promised that salaries would be disbursed on time from now onwards.

Previously, employees faced delays of up to three weeks in receiving their salaries, but the recent surge in revenue had paved the way for timely payments. Baloch outlined the systematic payment schedule, with salaries distributed on the 1st, 5th, 10th, 15th, and 25th of each month, a practice that would now be rigorously followed.

Acknowledging the dedication of railway staff during challenging times, Baloch underscored a significant increase in train bookings, soaring by 50 per cent leading up to Eid. To accommodate the surge in travel demand during the festive period, Pakistan Railways had initiated the operation of four Eid special trains, ensuring convenience for passengers.

In a statement, Baloch emphasised the importance of passenger trust, asserting that railway travelers were the organisation's most valuable asset. He pledged to enhance travel facilities, prioritising the comfort and satisfaction of passengers.