Railways CEO holds public e-court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Railways is committed to providing facilities to passengers while ensuring their safety, utilising all available resources to the best of its capacity.

This was stated by Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch during an e-Kutchehry on Wednesday, where he addressed public queries. He said that while trains were currently facing delays due to smog and adverse weather conditions, Pakistan Railways continues its operations even when airports and motorways are closed. "Our priority is the safety of passengers over addressing delays," he stated.

The CEO further assured that he is personally overseeing train schedules and that efforts are being made to resolve issues impacting punctuality. To enhance convenience, the Names and phone numbers of train managers will soon be prominently displayed in all trains.

He announced plans to upgrade two to three trains in the near future and introduce a new service with fewer stops. Additionally, the much-anticipated ML-1 project is expected to commence within two to three months, while phased restoration of discontinued trains is underway.

Discussing future initiatives, he revealed that regional connectivity projects, involving billions of Dollars in investment, are being actively pursued. He also emphasized the rapid progress of the Thar Coal Project, which will contribute to the country’s economic development.

The “e-Kutchehri” garnered significant public interest, with over 26,000 participants and around 7,300 comments received.