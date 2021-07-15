(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon has expressed satisfaction over the performance of PR Lahore division.

He reviewed the performance of Railways Lahore Division at a meeting here on Thursday.

The CEO was briefed on the performance of each department of the division. He was briefed about the number of employees and recruitment under the Prime Minister's package.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Nasir Khalili briefed the CEO Railways on the steps taken about the track maintenance and train safety.

DS Railway also informed the meeting about the difficulties related to court cases and stay orders. He said that special attention was being paid to prevention of trespassing and rail fencing.

"We will fund the project to train the workforce," the CEO promised.

The railways was also making up for the lack of essential safety materials, the CEO said. He ordered for ensuring punctuality of trains, improvement of facilities for passengers and implementation of safety rules.

A briefing was also given on Land Records, Land Court Cases, Land Revenue and Anti-Encroachment Operations.

The CEO promised to solve problems of the department as well as employees.

The meeting was attended by Chief Commercial Manager Rubina Nasir, Chief Operating Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar and heads of other departments from the headquarters.