UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways CEO Satisfied With Lahore Division's Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Railways CEO satisfied with Lahore division's performance

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon has expressed satisfaction over the performance of PR Lahore division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon has expressed satisfaction over the performance of PR Lahore division.

He reviewed the performance of Railways Lahore Division at a meeting here on Thursday.

The CEO was briefed on the performance of each department of the division. He was briefed about the number of employees and recruitment under the Prime Minister's package.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Nasir Khalili briefed the CEO Railways on the steps taken about the track maintenance and train safety.

DS Railway also informed the meeting about the difficulties related to court cases and stay orders. He said that special attention was being paid to prevention of trespassing and rail fencing.

"We will fund the project to train the workforce," the CEO promised.

The railways was also making up for the lack of essential safety materials, the CEO said. He ordered for ensuring punctuality of trains, improvement of facilities for passengers and implementation of safety rules.

A briefing was also given on Land Records, Land Court Cases, Land Revenue and Anti-Encroachment Operations.

The CEO promised to solve problems of the department as well as employees.

The meeting was attended by Chief Commercial Manager Rubina Nasir, Chief Operating Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar and heads of other departments from the headquarters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Nasir From Court

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

3 minutes ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

13 minutes ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

21 minutes ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

33 minutes ago

More Progress Needed From Ukraine for New IMF Tran ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's OPAL Takes Note of EU Court Ruling Limit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.