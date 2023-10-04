Open Menu

Railways Charge Officials To Recover Outstanding Dues From Federal, Provincial Depts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Railways has charged its officials concerned to initiate the procedure to recover outstanding dues from the Federal and provincial departments.

The Ministry of Railways has asked the federal and provincial departments to pay their outstanding dues worth billion of rupees on account of using its land and other services, within the least possible time as the department was facing economic issues, an official in the ministry told APP.

About the amount payable against the different departments, the official said that over Rs 8,375million (over 8 billion) are payable by different departments on account of using its land and various services.

He said the federal departments had to pay an amount of Rs 709.084 million, provincial departments Rs1980.217 million and autonomous and private bodies Rs 5685.736 million.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways has upgraded as many as 167 vulnerable un-manned level crossings to manned level crossings, out of 550 which are identified by the department over the entire railway network.

“The relevant provincial government provided the finances to Pakistan Railways for the upgradation of un-manned level crossings in the country,” he added.

He said the department was taking several steps including the up-gradation of unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings across the country in collaboration with respective provincial governments.

The official said there were two types of level crossings over the Pakistan Railways network, un-manned and manned level crossings, adding that the un-manned level crossings were without gate leaves.

“There are a total of 1,565 unmanned level crossings over the entire railway network and as per railway policy in vogue, the up-gradation of any unmanned or manned level crossing is the responsibility of road owning authority,” he added.

He said that a joint survey of Pakistan Railways and the Provincial Government was also conducted in 2013-14 to identify accident-prone/vulnerable un-manned level crossings across the country.

The official said that it also mentioned Section 12 of the Railway Act of 1890 that the district administration or road authority should bear the expenses for the upgrade of these unmanned level crossings.

