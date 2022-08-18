Railways chief vows to extend maximum facilities to passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer, Farrukh Temur Ghilzai has said that optimum facilities would be provided to passengers by making use of all the available resources.

According to PR spokesperson on Thursday, the CEO along with Federal government Inspector of Railways, Amir Muhammad Dawood Pota, was on annual inspection of the Lahore division's Yousufwala, Shorkot-Faisalabad sections including Lahore Cantt, Okara,Gojra and Faisalabad railway stations.

Several cash prizes were given to 'good performers' whereas warnings were issued to 'poor performers'.

Railway track, bridges, gates, buildings and records were reviewed by the inspection team.

PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore, M. Hanif Gull, as well as headquarters and divisional officers accompanied the CEO.