Railways Chooses Safety Measures In Rainy Weather

Wed 04th March 2020

Local railways administration issued fresh instruction to its operational and engineering staff to make all-out arrangement for water drainage from railways tracks following on-going rainy spell which could prolong for two days more as met office forecast on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Local railways administration issued fresh instruction to its operational and engineering staff to make all-out arrangement for water drainage from railways tracks following on-going rainy spell which could prolong for two days more as met office forecast on Wednesday.

According to divisional transport officer Tahir Masood Marwat, engineering staff was issued direction for not letting water clogged into the tracks as it could delay departure and arrival of trains.

He said train drivers were directed to keep trains operation in control after maintaining their speed in rainy or cloudy weather.

They were further asked to remain alert while crossing railways gates, with keenly focusing pre-cautionary boards to be displayed during continuation of routine journey. Keep their attention completely on track, it was instructed.

Similarly, officials of railways gates, train guards and related operational staff were also given related instructions as to adopt good safety measures for holding safe and smooth journey across the region.

