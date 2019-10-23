Railways claims improvement in trains punctuality

The Pakistan Railways claimed on Wednesday that trains punctuality (arrival and departure) has been improved up to 70 per cent with the continuous efforts of the officers and staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 )

According to a statement, all trains from here, Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar left and arrived at right time according to the schedule.

Moreover, the number of freight trains from Karachi has been increased from 10 to 15 which had impacted positively in the income of the department.