Railways Commercial Land Worth Rs 27.7mln Retrieved

Railways commercial land worth Rs 27.7mln retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police Lahore division have retrieved four-kanal commercial land worth Rs 27.7 million at Nishatabad railway station limits, in an operation against the land grabbers.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, the land grabbers had occupied the land by constructing shops along the railway track. The PR Police conducted a raid with the cooperation of PR AEN Faislabad Tauseef Ahmad and his team and arrested seven people by registering a case against them.

The sources said the railways police will continue operation against encroachment on the railways land across the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

