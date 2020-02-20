Railways completes 14 projects during this year, Senate committee told

Pakistan Railways has completed 14 projects during the current financial year, Senate Standing Committee on Railways was told on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has completed 14 projects during the current financial year, Senate Standing Committee on Railways was told on Thursday.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Asad Ali Khan Junejo, briefed in detail about Public Sector Development Project (PSDP). The committee was told that the budget of Railways was Rs 97 billion during financial year 2019-20, including Rs 58 billion income and Rs 39 billion grant (subsidy). The main expenditures of Railways were salaries, pension and fuel. As many as Rs 29 billion were being spent on the payment of salaries while Rs 39 billion were paid as pension expenditures.

The meeting was told that the market share of railways was being enhanced from four to twenty percent. Railways has important role in National Transport Policy 2018, which has already been finalised. National Transport Framework was also being devised to provide safe, environment friendly atmosphere to the passengers.

A sum of Rs 16 billion has been allocated in current financial year's PSDP. While the projects worth Rs 31 billion would be executed in next year. The efforts will be made to ensure goods transportation through railways instead of roads, the structure of Railways existed in all four provinces. Gawadar would be connected by two railway lines.

The committee was told that 50 percent land has already been acquired by Railways in Gawadar.

Railways has 68,000 employees and 122,000 pensioners. In first seven months of current financial year, Rs 21 billion has already been spent for paying pensions. More grant of Rs 4.1 billion was required for paying pensions.

The committee directed Railways management seeking the details of promotions in grade 20 and 21 of last two years.