Railways completes relief operation, restores tracks

The Pakistan Railways completed the relief operation at the accident site and restored the tracks on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways completed the relief operation at the accident site and restored the tracks on Tuesday.

According to the PR spokesperson, the final number of the dead and injured would be released soon.

After the restoration of the Up track, train operation restarted with the run of Bahauddin Zakaria Express train. The work on the down track is underway which will be restored soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minister Railways Azam Khan Swati, Chairman Railway Habib-ur-Rehman Gilaniand CEO Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon supervised the relief operation till its completion.