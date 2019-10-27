UrduPoint.com
Railways Conduct Medical Test Of 61 Drivers For Safe Train Operations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways has conducted medical test of around 61 train drivers in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Railways Hospital, who were physically fit for train operations.

An official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that the measure was taken on the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to control accidents and provide safe and smooth journey to the passengers.

He said that assistant drivers had been upgraded as full drivers after 20 to 25 years experience.

About the facility of accommodation to the train drivers, the official said the ministry would complete the construction of 162 residential units in Lahore and Karachi by end of this year as 50 percent of the train divers were living in the Railway Colonies and the condition of their houses was dilapidated.

The official said old railway tracks, outdated signaling system, unmanned level crossings and negligence of the people were the basic reasons of train accidents happening across the country.

To a question, he said after the completion of Main Line-I (ML-I) not only the revenue of the department would increase but would also provide modern travelling facilities to the public.

Now, the official said the speed of the train was 65 to 110 km per hour but after the completion of ML-I, the trains would run at 160 km per hour and all of the unmanned level crossings would be removed.

