Railways Conducts Grand Operation Against Encroachments At Badami Bagh, Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:09 PM

Railways conducts grand operation against encroachments at Badami Bagh, Faisalabad

The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday sealed a petrol pump, two plazas, two towers and a shopping center due to non-payment of millions of rupees at Badami Bagh railway station area in an operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday sealed a petrol pump, two plazas, two towers and a shopping center due to non-payment of millions of rupees at Badami Bagh railway station area in an operation.

The Pakistan Railways conducted the operation on the instructions of Divisional Superintendent Railway Muhammad Nasir Khalili. The railways authorities also vacated a parking lot.

One of the plazas had 34 living rooms while the other plaza had 32 shops. Similarly, the shopping center also consisted of 13 commercial shops.

The DS Railways vowed to continue the anti-encroachment operations against the land mafia and said encroachments on railway lands would not be allowed.

In an another anti-encroachment operation at Faisalabad Railway Station Novelty Chowk, one and a half kanalcommercial land worth Rs 17.346 million was retrieved.

