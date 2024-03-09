Railways Conducts Seminar On Passenger Safety, Firefighting Training
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) In a proactive move to prioritise passenger safety, the Pakistan Railways Lahore Division collaborated with Rescue 1122 to conduct a seminar, aimed at training operational staff at the railway washing lines.
The event, held on Saturday, encompassed essential aspects of emergency preparedness and firefighting techniques.
One of the focal points of the seminar was the training, provided by Rescue 1122 on emergency fire extinguishing methods. Attendees were not only briefed on theoretical aspects but also provided with an opportunity to participate in practical demonstrations, led by Rescue 1122 experts.
The seminar drew participation from various departments, including electrical, RTA, traffic, mechanical power van, and commercial staff, highlighting the comprehensive approach taken towards ensuring passenger safety.
Muhammad Imran, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, spearheaded the seminar, underscoring the importance of equipping railway operational staff with basic firefighting skills. Additionally, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rescue 1122 Community Coordinator, and Lead Fighter Staff, Mian Waheed Shahzad, engaged in detailed discussions on controlling fires during emergencies.
Muhammad Hanif Gul, Divisional Superintendent Railway, reiterated the significance of ongoing training initiatives for railway staff, emphasising the need for continuous learning and adaptation to handle unforeseen situations effectively.
