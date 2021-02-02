UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Conducts Seminar On Safety

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Railways conducts seminar on safety

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A seminar elaborating the causes of global train accidents and way forward for surmounting them here on Tuesday was held at Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Office.

Incumbent Deputy Chief Operating Superintendent (Safety) Tariq Aziz Kolachi and his predecessor Muhammad Ali Chachar shared their experience with the audiences, said a news release.

The speakers stated that provision of safe and secure journey to the valued passengers was the fundamental objective of railways' systems and operations globally but unfortunately accidents and untoward situations happened at global level also. There were five causes of them in sequential order: frequent trespassing, negligent working and human error, track maintenance issues, defects in rolling stock and defects in signal and interlocking system.

Some less common reasons included: maintenance of power and train lighting, sabotage or terrorism and natural disasters.

Nevertheless frequent trespassing appeared to be the most common cause of accidents that happen due to multiple reasons. Deliberate trespassing was caused owing to slum areas near the railways' track; hastiness by the road users in reaching their destination; crossing of stray animals; suicide attempts at track and last but not least the Tik Tok Syndrome.

The seminar unveiled journey by railways' mode as the second most safest, after journey by air, as per the evaluation of European Railways Agency. Campaign against hazards of trespassing, strict monitoring and timely maintenance of railways' entire infrastructure and installation were defined as the major way forwards that can drastically curtail the happening of accidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Suicide Muhammad Ali Tariq Aziz

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

41 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi University nurtures students’ entrepre ..

6 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan, Gulsim Ali to appear in Maria B’s up ..

10 minutes ago

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

31 minutes ago

123,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

51 minutes ago

PM makes conditional offers to resign

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.