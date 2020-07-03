UrduPoint.com
Railways Constitutes Committee To Probe Train Accident

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:05 PM

Railways constitutes committee to probe train accident

The Pakistan Railways has constituted a three-member committee to fix responsibility of the train accident near Farooqabad in which 20 people died on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has constituted a three-member committee to fix responsibility of the train accident near Farooqabad in which 20 people died on Friday.

According to a PR spokesperson, the committee comprising Chief Engineer Openline Shahrukh Afshar, Chief Operating Superintendent Amir Ali Baloch and Chief Mechanical Engineer Locomotives Abdul Malik will investigate the accident.

The committee would present its report and recommendations on Saturday to Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari.

It is pertinent to mention here that 20 people were killed when Shah Hussain Express trainhit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing near Farooqabad.

