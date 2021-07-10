UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Cut Expenses, Increased Revenue By Rs 1.5bln During FY2020-21

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Railways cut expenses, increased revenue by Rs 1.5bln during FY2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways reduced its expenditures by Rs 1.5 billion and increased revenue by Rs 1.5 billion during the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani congratulated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Ahmed Memon and his team on this achievement through hard work.

Presiding over a meeting on train operations, safety, track Inspection, feedback and accident prevention at the Railway headquarters here on Saturday, he said that the PR earned more revenue during the said period than the previous year.

"We need to focus on track inspection, capacity building and awareness creation to improve our operational efficiency, safety and customer care," he said.

The PR chairman said that the Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) and the Chief Operating Superintendent of Safety should be provided with all the required personnel to improve the quality of facilities and ensure the safety of lives and property of people and safeguard the assets. He said that short-, mid- and long-term plans should be made for the recruitment of technical personnel in the railways and a plan should be worked out for the next two years to know how many people were retiring and how many people need to be recruited.

Earlier, the newly appointed Chief Finance Officer Railways Mohammad Hamid Mahmood gave a briefing to the chairman Railways on how to increase the revenue and how to improve its financial matters.

Gilani said that the PR staff and officers should coordinate with the business development advisor to set priorities for increasing the railways revenue. The chairman said that during the Eid holidays, the focus should be on track inspection and vigilance so that there would be no shortcomings in the train operations.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Railways board Zafar Zaman Ranjha, FGIR Farrukh Teymour Ghalzai, AGM Infrastructure Asif Matin Zaidi, AGM Mechanical Salman Sadiq Sheikh, Chief Finance Officer Mohammad Hamid Mehmood, Bizarro Chief Operating Superintendent (COPS) Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Business Holidays All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Ham ..

7 minutes ago

President lauds govt’s decision to engage with d ..

13 minutes ago

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

41 minutes ago

RTA issues tender for 3 truck rest stops spanning ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.