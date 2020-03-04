UrduPoint.com
Railways Cuts A/C Class Fares By 10-25pc

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

The Pakistan Railways has announced discount of 10 to 25 per cent in the railways fare on A/C Business and A/C Standard from March 9 to May 8 to facilitate passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced discount of 10 to 25 per cent in the railways fare on A/C business and A/C Standard from March 9 to May 8 to facilitate passengers.

According to the PR notification, issued here on Wednesday, on the purchase of Up and Down tickets, 25 per cent discount would be given to passengers, while 10 per cent discount would be given on purchase of one-way ticket.

The passengers will be able to enjoy the facility on Awam Express, Millat Express, Rehman Baba Express, Karachi Express, Business Express, Shalimar Express, Shah Hussain Express, Karakoram Express, Sindh Express, Bahauddin Zakariya Express, Greenline Express, Musapak Express, Multan Express Mehar Express, Thal Express, Faisalabad Express, Faisal Express, Subak Raftar Express, Rawal Express and Islamabad Express trains.

