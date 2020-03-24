Railways decides to lockdown all trains to control spread of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed complains that he was not taken on board by any ministry regarding strategy to fight against Coronavirus but the Railways ministry is likely to suspend all train operation across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that there was possibility that all kinds of trains across the country would be locked down in order to control spread of Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Talking to a private tv channel, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that a meeting would be held on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan where the decision of locking down trains would be made.

“In one or two hours, we will decide that what to do with the trains,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair the meeting.

He stated that 40 trains were off track and 142 trains were on the tracks yet and added that there were 200,000 passengers all over the country.

“We need at least Rs250 million to run these trains on daily basis,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

“The implementation over ban on trans will be effective from tomorrow if announce it today, because it takes 36 hours to reach Karachi from Punjab. However, he said trading trains would not be banned.

“Passengers trains would be banned but trading trains would not be,” the minister said.

He also complained that he was not taken on board by any government regarding any strategy to stop trains to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, he said that suspension of trains did not mean that people should start using railways tracks as their sitting places.