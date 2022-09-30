Railways decides to partially restore train operation for Karachi from October 2

The Pakistan Railways has decided to partially restore passenger train operation for Karachi in phases from October 2 to minimize the difficulties of passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to partially restore passenger train operation for Karachi in phases from October 2 to minimize the difficulties of passengers.

This decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique through video link from the Ministry of Railways, on Friday.

It has been decided to operate Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express to Karachi.

These trains were already running up to Rohri.

Three more trains including Karachi Express, Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express trains will also restart journey between Lahore and Karachi from October 05. These trains will complete journey in about 22 hours initially, however, these trains will run with additional coaches to facilitate the maximum possible passengers.

It has been decided to review the running time of these trains after 30 days and their journey time will be reduced gradually.