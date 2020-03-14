Railways declares Corona Virus emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Pakistan Railways has declared emergency in all its hospitals and dispensaries across the country in wake of corona virus threat.

PR sources said here on Saturday, the PR chief medical and health officer had issued directions to all medical superintendents and divisional medical officers about the emergency regarding corona virus.

Now doctors and paramedical staff will remain ready for screening of corona virus suspects and quarantine wards have been established in all hospitals to keep suspects there.

Awareness campaign through pamphlets and panaflexes has been started in all railway divisions, stations, railway colonies, hospitals, dispensaries and railway buildings.

The railways is going to establish First-aid offices at all big railway stations forscreening of suspects.

A cleanliness campaign has also been kicked off at railway stations and colonies.