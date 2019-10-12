Railways deficit to be ended in 3 years: Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that railways' deficit would be ended completely within three years instead of supposed target of five years.

Addressing to the media here at the railway headquarters, he said that Pakistan Railways earned more than Rs 10 billion last year which was a record in the world of railways.

He said the PR had earned Rs 500,000 more than the previous years' period of three months.

The minister expressed his joy over the successful agreement with China for the upgradation of Main Line-1 (ML-1) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that it was a dream which had become now a reality.

He disclosed that more than 100,000 vacancies would be generated through the ML-1 upgradation and the PR would recruit employees from the previous 1.2 million applications so no new advertisement would be published.

The Railways was attaching four economy coaches with Jinnah express train on public demand and the fare of these coaches would be half of the other fare, he said.

The minister said that turn-tables for locomotives had been installed at Premnagar Dry port and Sahiwal as the locomotives had to come to Lahore for turning their side which consumed several hours.

He said that Nankana Sahib Express train for Nankana Sahib railway station was being introduced to facilitate Sikh community.

He said the railways had successfully constructed a computerised command and control centre at the railways headquarters without any help where officers could be able to monitor trains movement.

He said the project of ML-2 was also under consideration and standard gauge railway track would be laid in this project while the speed of the train would be 250 kilometre per hour on the ML-2, whereas the speed of trains on ML-1 track would be 160 km/hr.

"Work on ML-1 will be stared in the next year according to the agreement with China," he added.

He thanked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for discussing ML-1 in his talks with the Chinese President.