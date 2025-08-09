Railways digitalization, upgradation, outsourcing projects to be completed this year: Hanif Abbasi

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that major projects of including digitalization of Pakistan Railways, its upgradation and outsourcing would be completed this year whereas Faisalabad Railway Station would be upgraded to modern international standards within next 45 days.
Speaking to the media during his visit to Faisalabad Railway Station here on Saturday, he said that under Prime Minister’s vision, both short and long term projects are underway across the country to modernize rail operations, promote regional connectivity and provide world-class facilities to the passengers.
He said that under the digitalization drive, the ticketing system has been fully automated while the train tracking system is operational and ATM machines have been installed at major stations.
He said that in collaboration with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, wifi services are being introduced at 40 railway stations across the province. The initiative has started from Lahore and would soon extend to Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities, he added.
He said that outsourcing process would be completed by September 30, covering nine to eleven passenger trains, freight trains, rest houses, special saloons, hospitals, schools and other facilities to improve service quality and increase revenue of Pakistan Railways.
He said that special saloons previously reserved for government officials have now been opened for the general public for rent at reasonable rates.
He said that the cleanliness system has been modernized while the solid waste management companies have taken over responsibilities at Rawalpindi’s three stations, Khanewal, Multan, Raiwind, Okara and Lahore’s three stations. The agreements for other cities are also being finalized, he said, adding that all provincial food authorities have been granted direct access to stations for monitoring and ensuring provision of quality food to the train passengers.
He announced that modern Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains would operate on various routes including Lahore to Faisalabad, Narowal, Kasur and others with a capacity of 650 passengers each and it would also be expandable as required.
He said that the Punjab government is spending Rs.
50 billion on railway uplift projects including upgradation of eight routes such as Lahore–Faisalabad, Lahore–Narowal, Lahore–Kot Addu and Lahore–Kasur. Similarly, Rs.250 billion has been allocated for a new double track and modern signalling system between Lahore and Rawalpindi which would reduce travel time up to 2-2.5 hours between the two cities, he added.
Hanif Abbasi said that work on a linear park from Shahdara to Raiwind has begun at a cost of Rs.2.35 billion. Other projects include the uplift of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Taxila stations and upgradation of 50-kilometer Sheikh Zayed to Kuchlak section in Balochistan.
Under an agreement with Sindh government, Rohri Railway Station would be upgraded on the Lahore model while a modern Karachi station is expected to be inaugurated on September 10, he added.
He said that feasibility study for 250-kilometer Sibi–Rohri section and 480-kilometer Rohri–Karachi track would be completed during next couple of months while its construction is expected to start by June next year.
He further said that Thar Coal track is planned for completion by next April, reducing electricity generation costs from Rs.15 to Rs.4 per unit whereas the Reko Diq railway link would be completed by 2028 to modernize mineral transportation.
He said that a 10-billion-dollar project for 850-kilometer track from Kohat to Mazar-i-Sharif and a 75-kilometer extension to Uzbekistan would also be undertaken.
The minister said that under Track Access Fee policy, the private sector has been allowed to operate its own wagons and trains to encourage competition and provide better and more affordable services.
He announced that Faisalabad Railway Station’s complete transformation would be carried out with the cooperation of local industrialists and traders while Gujranwala Station’s uplift would be personally funded by Aleem Khan.
Citing Lahore Railway Station’s record-time modernization, he expressed determination to bring the same quality across all stations in the country.
Upgradation of Faisalabad Station would directly benefit 8,000 to 10,000 passengers daily in addition to further strengthening position of this city as an industrial and commercial hub, he added.
