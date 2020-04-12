Railways disburse Rs133.5 mln compensation to deceased families in 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways have disbursed an amount of Rs133.5 million as accident compensation to the families of passengers who lost their lives in five major train accidents across the country during last year.

As many as 109 passengers have lost their lives and around 128 persons were injured in the train accidents on the railway network in 2019, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Similarly, he said the Ministry of Railways also paid an amount of Rs4.95 million to families of passengers who received minor or major injuries in railways accidents during the period.

In order to control the accidents, several steps have also been taken including up-gradation of unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings across the country in collaboration with respective provincial governments, he said.

He said road surface of all level crossings was being improved together with improved warning boards and provision of reliable communication (VHF radio) between ground staff and locomotives crew.

The Directorate of Public Relations has produced video messages for circulations over social media to inform the public about the dangers associated with railway crossings, he said.

He said that all level crossings on Main Line-I (Karachi to Peshawar) would be eliminated by providing under passes and flyovers under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The official said timely refresher courses and safety seminars were also being arranged to enhance the professional knowledge of the staff and auto train protection system was also underway to minimize such accidents as this system applies brake automatically if the divers of train fail to respond red signal.

He said a professional knowledge testing schedule after every six months for drivers particularly of Multan, Lahore Sukkur, and Karachi divisions should be tested in working of auto block signaling.

The joint certificate of this effect would be issued by the Divisional Signal Engineer and Divisional Mechanical Engineer certifying competency of driver especially regarding the knowledge of auto block signaling. The certificate would remain in possession of the drivers, he informed.

He said that regular inspections in accordance with prescribed standards and quota were conducted by the officers and officials of Pakistan Railways to maintain safety standards. This process was being constantly monitored at appropriate levels.

Around 2000 fire extinguishers were in process of procurement and would be installed in trains as soon as possible, he added.

He said the office of the Chief Commercial Manager has issued instructions regarding the safety of passengers and to streamline the procedures for the safe travelling of special groups.

The instructions have been circulated to all operating divisions and to Railway Police in which special precautionary measures were directed to be adopted regarding checking of luggage and passengers by walk through gates and scanners and ensuring that no dangerous, explosive and inflammable articles would be carried, he said.

