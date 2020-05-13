Railways distribute food hampers among porters, stall workers

On the direction of DS Amir Nisar Ch., Pakistan Railways Lahore division administration distributed food hampers among porters and vending stalls workers at the railway station here on Wednesday

According to PR sources, food hampers were distributed among 87 porters and 21 vending stall workers who were affected by suspension of trains due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the DS said the PR was always standing with its workers and the masses to facilitate them.

He said the railways administration was ready to restore train operationas soon as it got approval from the government to do so.