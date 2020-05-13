UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Distribute Food Hampers Among Porters, Stall Workers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:49 PM

Railways distribute food hampers among porters, stall workers

On the direction of DS Amir Nisar Ch., Pakistan Railways Lahore division administration distributed food hampers among porters and vending stalls workers at the railway station here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of DS Amir Nisar Ch., Pakistan Railways Lahore division administration distributed food hampers among porters and vending stalls workers at the railway station here on Wednesday.

According to PR sources, food hampers were distributed among 87 porters and 21 vending stall workers who were affected by suspension of trains due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the DS said the PR was always standing with its workers and the masses to facilitate them.

He said the railways administration was ready to restore train operationas soon as it got approval from the government to do so.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore From Government

Recent Stories

KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali recovers from ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman GUOJ KP tests positive for coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Around 45,000 Tiger Force volunteers in action to ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Help US, Taliban Overcome Differen ..

4 minutes ago

Rs. 96.4916 billion disbursed among 7,918,457 bene ..

1 minute ago

PIA to bring back stranded Pakistanis back from Sp ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.