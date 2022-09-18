UrduPoint.com

Railways Distributes Rs 10,000 Each Among 400 Coolies

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways had distributed Rs 10,000 each for financial assistance to 400 coolies to recognize their services during the unexpected rains and flood in different parts of the country.

The distribution had made in different stations including Cantonment, City, Laundry, Haidrabad, Daraag Road and Lahore Stations.

The amount had distributed under the umbrella of Aukhwaat Foundation and Shaheed Khawaja Rafique Foundation, which included one day salary of railway's employees.

The financial assistance is continued in Quetta Division and other affected divisions to fulfill the promise made by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to the coolies.

Saad Rafique said the collies were playing a pivotal role in the railways infrastructure and their financial assistance would be continued.

