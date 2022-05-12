Railways DS Lahore conducts inspection of Sheikhupura-Shorkot section

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Lahore M. Hanif Gull Thursday conducted annual inspection of Sheikhupura-Shorkot section

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Lahore M. Hanif Gull Thursday conducted annual inspection of Sheikhupura-Shorkot section.

He inspected railway track, bridges, level-crossings, station buildings, railway station record as well as Faisalabad locomotive shed.

He directed to ensure verification of all material to be used on track and record should be mentioned in the record book. While talking to public gathering there, he said that Railways would provide maximum facilities to passengers and said that provision of washrooms and clean water at railway station would be ensured.

The public at Chak Jhumra railway station, requested the DS to restore the stoppage of Ghauri and Badar Express trains at Chak Jhumra on which, the DS ensured the people that he would try to restore the trainsThe DS gave away cash award of Rs1,000 to good performers including station master Pakka Anna, gate keeper Rasib Ali, foreman and assistant driver of locomotive shed.