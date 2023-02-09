Railways DS visits Kartarpur to review track restoration work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gill on Thursday visited Kartarpur Corridor to review arrangements for restoration of track between Narowal and Kartarpur.

According to the PR sources, the DS also met the CEO Darbar Kartarpur.

The DS also visited the railway stations of Kartarpur and Jasar. The DS said the government wanted to provide maximum facilities to the Sikh yatrees at Darbar Kartarpur. The railway officers concerned also accompanied him.