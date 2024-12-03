Open Menu

Railways Earn Rs. 33 Bln In Five Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways has achieved an unprecedented earning of over Rs. 33 billion during the initial five months of the current financial year 2024-25 with the untiring efforts of the department, despite facing several financial challenges.

“The department has earned this revenue from passengers and freight trains, while surpassing the target through the consistent efforts and hard work of the Railway workers,” official sources in the Ministry told APP.

Pakistan Railways has achieved a historic financial milestone through generating Rs. 33 billion revenue over the past five months, reflecting a 14 percent year-on-year growth compared to Rs. 29 billion during the same period last year.

“This marks an incremental gain of over Rs four billion, attributed to enhanced operational efficiency and strategic revenue optimization,” the sources revealed.

The robust performance follows a record-breaking financial year 2023-24, during which Pakistan Railways earned Rs. 88 billion in revenue, a 40 percent increase from Rs. 63 billion in the previous year.

The sources said Pakistan Railways surpassed its initial revenue target of Rs.

73 billion, earning Rs. 47 billion from passenger trains, Rs. 28 billion from goods vehicles, and over Rs. 13 billion from land and other sources.

About the Main Line-I (ML-I), they highlighted that groundwork for the ML-1 project, a key infrastructure initiative, is set to commence by next year, signaling long-term growth and profitability for the organization.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our employees. We aim to further boost revenue to Rs. One trillion in the next financial year,” they added.

To a question, the sources said that Pakistan Railways has beefed up preventive measures to reduce passenger train accidents. Only eight minor accidents with no causality took place on the entire railway network in the country.

The drastic decrease in accidents has been witnessed due to the efforts being undertaken to reduce trespassing at unmanned level crossings and unauthorized locations, they added.

“Our staff is continuously monitoring the railway tracks across the country and conducting thorough inspection of the trains as the safety of the passengers is the top priority of the department,” the sources said.

More Stories From Pakistan