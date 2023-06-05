UrduPoint.com

Railways Earn Rs. Over 5 Million From Saloons During Last Three Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has generated revenue worth Rs. 5,269,315 through utilizing its 23 saloons and inspection coaches for commercial purposes, during the last three years (2020-22).

"At present Pakistan Railways has only 23 saloons and inspection coaches with different dignitaries of the country who are entitled to use these saloons when needed," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving the details of the saloons, he said that two highly luxurious coaches have been allocated for the Prime Minister's Secretariat while four coaches have been allocated for the Minister for Railways, Secretary/Chairman of Railways and another senior official in the Ministry.

The official said only one saloon has been allocated to the federal government while one saloon each has been allocated to the Governors of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and the provincial governments.

In addition, eight saloons had been allocated for the Railway Headquarters Lahore, in which one each would be marked to Chief Executive Officer/General Manager (BS-22), Additional General Manager BS-21, Inspector General Railway Police, Federal Government Inspector and four saloons were allocated for Principal Officers, he added.

The official said that six saloons had been allocated for Divisional Superintendents of Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Sukkur Lahore Karachi.

He said that the Principal Officers of Pakistan Railways were entitled to travel at these saloons or inspection coaches only when they were travelling on duty. Above all, they said luxury saloons were also available for private travel on a rental basis.

The official said the saloons were very luxurious and had two rooms, a bath, a dining area and a kitchen like a small house on wheels with the availability of every facility.

He said some of these saloons were inspection coaches and their back wall was made of glass from where officers can view the track and surrounding area.

"Pakistan Railways officers are not entitled to use this facility other than duty and all these saloons are mostly 40 to 50 years old," the official added.

