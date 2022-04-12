UrduPoint.com

Railways Earn Rs200.33 Bln In Four Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has earned around Rs 200.33 billion during the last four years and also significantly decreased its working expenses to transform the organization into a profitable entity.

"Pakistan Railways has earned Rs49.576 bln in 2017-18, Rs54.514 bln in 2018-19, Rs47.588 billion in 2019-2020 and Rs48.652 bln in 2020-21," an official in the Ministry of Railway told APP.

To question about facilitating the people of Gujranwala, he said that Khyber Mail, Tezgam Express, Awam Express, Jaffar Express, Subak Raftar and Subauk Kharam were observing stoppages at main Gujranwala station.

The official said that the punctuality ratio of Pakistan Railways passenger trains have improved by around 90 percent in year 2021-2022 due to untiring efforts of the management.

"With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the previous government, over 20 million passengers have been added in the system, which is an ample proof of department's achievement," he added.

"The quality of food served in the passenger trains had been improved considerably as it had been officially supervised by the authorities that passengers should get pure and quality food on the trains," he added.

To another question, he said Pakistan Railways had so far upgraded around 630 coaches from its own resources to increase revenue of the department and facilitate its passengers for comfortable travel.

He said that 168 coaches were upgraded in 2016-17, 192 in 2017-18 and 260 coaches in 2018-19, while taking several steps to improve financial position of the organization included starting of new trains with the same rolling stock and human resources.

The official said Pakistan Railways was also planning to repair another 472 coaches which were either out of service or non-functional since long and required heavy or light maintenance.

Giving details about the repair, the official said that 39 coaches of Pakistan Railways were under survey of condemnations being over-aged and beyond economical repair.

The official said that 205 coaches were available in the workshops under periodical overhauling and repair while around 228 coaches available in Lahore division and in Carriage Factory and C&W Shops held up since long for repairs.



More Stories From Pakistan

