Railways' earning recorded as Rs 53,703.78 mln: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The gross earning of Pakistan Railways (PR) was recorded as Rs 53,703.78 million during the financial year 2023-24 (July-March) as compared to Rs 39,950.00 million during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year showing an increase of 34.4 percent.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday, the Railways' passenger and freight traffic was 29.36 million and 5,037 million kilometers respectively during the ongoing fiscal year.

The rail transport network of Pakistan Railways with 451 locomotives has a route length of 7,791 km and plays an important role in national integration and economic growth.