Railways Earns Record Rs 10bln From Passenger Trains: Minister

Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has claimed that Pakistan was the only country which earned Rs 10 billion from passenger trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has claimed that Pakistan was the only country which earned Rs 10 billion from passenger trains.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said that he had fulfilled the promise of introducing 15 freight trains and the rate of freight train had been raised from Rs 80,000 to Rs 160,000.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been invited to inaugurate a freight train from Azakhel and it would be extended to Jamrood railway station, which would be reconstructed soon.

He said that now freight trains and land revenue would be the target of the department.

He said that eight economy coaches would be attached with Jinah Express from October 15 to facilitate passengers.

About pick and drop service for passengers, he said that talks with private companies were under way so that 20 to 25 per cent discount for the railway passengers could be obtained for their journey from their homes to the railway station.

