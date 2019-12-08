Railways earns Rs 0.841 million more in current financial as compare to last year

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways has earned Rs 0.841 million more during the current financial year 2019-20 as compared to last fiscal year 2018-19 by taking prudent measures to turn the department into profitable entity.

"In the financial year 2019-20, the revenue has increased to Rs 17.741 billion as compared to Rs 16.9 billion of corresponding period of 2018-19 and the budget target of Rs16.5 billion," an official in the ministry told APP.

He said the expenditure was Rs 32 billion (2019-2020) as compared to Rs 27 billion (2018¬19) and the increase was on account of increase in fuel prices and salaries of the employees.

The official said the net revenue and expenditure can only be compared by the close of this financial year, adding that the revenue was already above the budget targets for first quarter of this fiscal year.

To a question, he said the average per month income and expenditure of Pakistan Railways during the year 2018¬2019 was Rs 4.542 billion and Rs 7.274 billion respectively.

He said the deficit of Pakistan Railways was decreased by Rs 4 billion during 2018-2019 as compared to the last financial year (2017-2018).

To another question, the official said that Pakistan Railways had started 22 new passenger trains and increased average freight trains from eight to 13 trains per day.

He said the targets were achieved, despite increase of Rs 4 billion in the expenditure on account of fuel prices as well as salary. However, the Ministry of Finance provided subsidy of Rs 3.083 billion each month on account of pay and pension.

He said the authorities concerned have conducted studies before launching new trains particularly with reference to their financial feasibility such as public demand and supply, the road and rail network connectivity on ignored sections and the expected volume of passengers and revenue.

The official said the average month-wise income of the newly launched trains since August, 2018 was Rs 358.918 million per month as comparing to an expenditure of Rs 317.98 million per month.

The net difference was Rs 41 million per month, he added.

He said the Mohenjo Daro Passenger, Shah Latif, Rohri Passenger and Sindh Express trains were in some loss only due to providing facilities to poor people as a relief.

The official said that their fares were quite low, however Pakistan Railway was going to increase their fares on no profit and loss basis.