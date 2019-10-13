UrduPoint.com
Railways Earns Rs 1,441,72 Bln In Three Years

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways has earned around Rs 1,441,72.452 billion in last three years by improving its passenger and freight train services.

The present government was taking several steps to improve cargo services as freight was the backbone of every railways system in the world," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the steps including Freight Deposit Account (FDA) based agreements with Maple Leaf Cement Factory, Chishtian Logistics, Solution Enterprises & Mughal Iron & Steel and MOUs with Awan Trading Company, Bestway Cement, MJM Energy & Resources, and M.I Mhedi, Wastage International, Agro Trade (Pvt.) limited, Cherat Cement for transportation of imported Coal Fatima Group for transportation of Rock Phosphate and ITC logistics and Pak Pacific Containerized Traffic have been signed.

The official said that introduction of competitive freight rates to attract road traffic to Rail.

High capacity and high speed hooper trucks have been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal.

He said that number of Freight trains have been increased from eight to to 12 trains per day from Karachi Port. Two new container trains have been introduced from Karachi Ports.

Due to these measures, he said Pakistan Railways has carried 19 thousand Matric tonnes freight more in this financial year 2018-2019 than previous years, despite the government has banned furnace oil and as a result of Pakistan Railways loss freight of five trains per day.

To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways has upgraded 620 coaches during the last three years.

Giving year wise breakup of the upgraded coaches, he said that 168 coaches were upgraded in 2016-17, 192 in 2017-18 and 260 coaches in 2018-19.

