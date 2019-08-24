Railways earns Rs 730m, more than previous year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Railways earned Rs 730 million this year, more than the previous year till August 22 despite difficulties in train operations due to heavy rain in Karachi and Sukkur divisions.

According to the PR spokesperson here on Saturday, a team led by PR Chief Executive Officer Aftab Akbar remained in the Karachi division to monitor the operational issues during the rain spell.

"Signal system and track got effected due to rainwater in yard due to unusual heavy rains this year, the spokesperson added.

On the other hand, meetings are being held by PR Chairman Sikander Sultan Raja and the CEO regularly at the Railways Headquarters to devise a permanent strategy to resolve the issue.