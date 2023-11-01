Railways embarks on bench installation initiative to enhance passengers comfort

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) In a significant move aimed at improving passengers facilities, Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has launched a project to install benches at major railway stations.

The formal commencement of bench installation has kicked off at Lahore and Pattoki railway stations. A total of 150 benches will be strategically placed at prominent railway stations, including Lahore, Raiwind, Kot Lakhpat, Okara, Pattoki, Narowal, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Qila Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, and Gojra.

The Primary objective of this initiative is to provide passengers with more comfortable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing seating options while waiting for their trains.

DS Railway Lahore, Muhammad Hanif Gul, emphasized that the well-being and satisfaction of passengers are their top priorities, even with limited resources. The Lahore Division team, under the leadership of Nasir Nazir, Divisional Transportation Officer, has been praised for their dedication to this project, which is set to contribute to regional revenue and passengers contentment.

These benches are not only comfortable but also exceptionally durable, capable of withstanding all weather conditions, ensuring long-lasting benefits for passengers.