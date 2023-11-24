Open Menu

Railways Embraces IFRS-compliant Accounting System: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Railways embraces IFRS-compliant accounting system: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah Friday said that Pakistan Railways was now embracing the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), a compliant accounting system, integrated through our advanced Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

“This move promises enhanced transparency, global financial comparability and operational efficiency of the department which is a major step towards modernizing our railways,” he said in a tweet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the installation of the ERP system would help in the speedy automation and digitization of Pakistan Railways. The department has taken several steps recently to move towards automation.

With this system, the most of the railway management issues will shift to information technology (IT). In the first phase of the ERP implementation, Railways would be completely paperless.

Under the system, a dashboard would be available to the chief executive officers, the secretary and the ministers for monitoring all the data generated electronically.

In addition, the old systems cannot accurately measure and separate the financial performance of various railway entities. A modern commercial accounting system that provides reliable and transparent real-time information about costs, revenues and financial performance is needed for the regional railways.

It is also crucial to strengthen staff expertise in operating the system and using it to analyze railway performance. To increase productivity and profitability, railways need ERP systems to help them adopt more commercial approaches.

The system would enable the railway planners to maintain an overview of existing railway resources, such as staff or rolling stock. They can also identify more efficient ways to use them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Enterprise All

Recent Stories

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

52 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

3 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

16 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

16 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

16 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

16 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan