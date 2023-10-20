Railways' employees stage protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The employees of Pakistan Railways here on Friday staged a protest and hunger strike camp in favor of their demands.

To mark their protest, the employees hoisted the black flag, tied black ribbons and also displayed locks on their mouths as a sign of hunger strike.

The protesters demanded issuance of salaries from AGPR, immediate stoppage of pension reforms and payment of pension and other arrears.

