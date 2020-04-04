Railways 'engine shed' disinfected in Lahore

Pakistan Railways engine-shed has been disinfected and washed with chlorine mixed water in the wake of coronavirus threat here on Saturday under the supervision of PR Divisional Mechanical Engineer Muhammad Ismail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways engine-shed has been disinfected and washed with chlorine mixed water in the wake of coronavirus threat here on Saturday under the supervision of PR Divisional Mechanical Engineer Muhammad Ismail.

The divisional engineer informed that all locomotives, corridors, and offices of the shed area were washed with disinfectant,adding that China also washed its city areas in Wuhan with chlorine water as preventive measure.

He added that masks had been provided to the staff and disinfectant waterfor hand wash was also arranged for the protection of workers at the premises.