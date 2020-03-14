UrduPoint.com
Railways Establishes Medical Help Desk, Launch Awareness Campaign For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

Railways establishes medical help desk, launch awareness campaign for Coronavirus

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division has established medical help desk at Cantonment Station here to prevent Coronavirus spread, in view of the drastic steps taken by the National Security Council (NSC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division has established medical help desk at Cantonment Station here to prevent Coronavirus spread, in view of the drastic steps taken by the National Security Council (NSC).

The help desk is established for dissemination of information on novel coronavirus amongst its employees and passengers with the fundamental objective of obstructing the further spread of this pandemic via preventive and awareness measures, said a spokesman of PR Karachi Division on Saturday.

He said that pesticides have been sprayed in all the stations of the division besides spraying them in the passenger trains, during washing process, originating from Karachi.

There are two first aid posts of railways in Karachi division, at Cantonment Karachi and Hyderabad stations, that are equipped with requisite paraphernalia operated by well-trained staff available round-the-clock.

Panaflexes have been pasted at all the major stations of the division whereas the PR Karachi has been distributing hand-outs to the passengers, regarding prevention from Coronavirus, for last 10 days.

The division has also arranged quarantine set-up in its Hasan hospital for isolation of a probable coronavirus suspects.

DMO Dr. Abdul Samad has been supervising the Medical Help Centre of Karachi division.

