UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Establishes Quarantine Centre At Faisalabad Station

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Railways establishes quarantine centre at Faisalabad station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division has established a quarantine centre for Corona patients at Faisalabad Railway Station.

According to the PR sources here on Wednesday, as many as nine Corona affected patients could be kept in the quarantine centre at Faisalabad.

The centre has been established in a business Class passenger coach on the direction of PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry.

Necessary medicines, liquid soap, sanitizer and oxygen have been arranged in each compartment of the coach.

Whereas doctors and paramedical staff will remain alert round the clock in the quarantine centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the PR established a quarantine centre at Lahore Railway Station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Business Alert Coach

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

47 minutes ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

47 minutes ago

No prisoner to be released in wake of coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 increases ambit in wake of corona spre ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.