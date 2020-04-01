Railways establishes quarantine centre at Faisalabad station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division has established a quarantine centre for Corona patients at Faisalabad Railway Station.

According to the PR sources here on Wednesday, as many as nine Corona affected patients could be kept in the quarantine centre at Faisalabad.

The centre has been established in a business Class passenger coach on the direction of PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry.

Necessary medicines, liquid soap, sanitizer and oxygen have been arranged in each compartment of the coach.

Whereas doctors and paramedical staff will remain alert round the clock in the quarantine centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the PR established a quarantine centre at Lahore Railway Station.