UrduPoint.com

Railways Expedites Work To Improve Services In Passenger Trains, Railway Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Railways expedites work to improve services in passenger trains, railway stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways is going to expedite work to improve services in the passenger trains as well as at the major railway stations by involving the private sector which would help address growing issues, especially related to cleanliness.

"The department was of the view that the cleanliness-related services in trains and at major stations, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Khanewal, Sukkur, Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur were not satisfactory," an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said that if services of the private sector were hired under a fast-track policy, the hygiene conditions at stations and in trains could be improved which would also restore the confidence of passengers in the department.

The official said Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique also asked the officials to accelerate efforts to bring uniformity in the design and signboards of stalls at the major railway stations under a policy.

He said that Saad Rafique was also curious to quickly devise a policy in a bid to bring uniformity in the design of all the stalls.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August Pakistan Railways had decided to engage the private sector in an effort to increase profit by improving services at major stations.

"The services required to be improved included renovation and construction of washrooms and their maintenance and other janitorial services at platforms, waiting areas and yards," he added.

Terming the Thar Coal transportation project as a big challenge, he asked the officers concerned to speed up arrangements of wagons and engines etc on priority.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways was planning to upgrade its five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenues.

He said the purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers and the railway stations included Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The official said that the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Business Khawaja Saad Rafique Thar Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Khanewal August All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

14 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.