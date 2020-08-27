Railways extends date for video competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways extended the deadline for submitting videos and short-film for a competition being organised by the PR to create awareness about its laws and regulations among people.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, now the participants could file their work till September 21 instead of August 25.

Students from universities and colleges across the country could participate in the competition.

The students, who want to participate in the competition, will send videos of two minutes 10 second each through online in which they will cover railways history, culture, rail journey, safety measures of level crossing, safety protocols of the PR and financial impacts of the railways.

The students will be able to send their work through email mentioned in the participation forms which could be downloaded from the Railways website (www.pakrail.gov.pk) and they can also send their work in the USB along with the form to the Railways Headquarters.

A committee would decide the result and prize of Rs 50,000 will be given to the successful participants.